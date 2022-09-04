AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MIPD holds awards ceremony for teachers

Press Release Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum and Assessments at The Millennium Education group organized a Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022 to honour, award, and appreciate teachers for their excellent teaching performance and significant contribution towards enhancing the quality of teaching and learning nationwide.

The Millennium Education Group places great emphasis on reflective teaching, improving learning experiences, and cultivating effective practices. It is all about providing world class learning opportunities to the teachers. It aims to provide the teachers with a platform to express themselves not only as educators, but also to discover the hidden potential in each one of them that leads to the discovery of their ultimate identity.

Teaching & Learning Excellence Awards 2022 were presented for securing distinctions in Foundation courses, MIP, and for being star teachers in Pearson Edexcel iPrimary and Cambridge Check Point Examinations.

Awards were also distributed among Programme leaders for Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning CICTL, and Cambridge International Certificate for teaching with Digital Technology CICTDT.

The ceremony was concluded with the distribution of TMUC Service Excellence Awards. The ceremony was graced by Prof. Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice Chancellor & Chief Executive University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Prof. Quintin, heightened the multifarious responsibility of teachers in an era of interconnected dimensions and emphasized that flexibility, opportunity, and community are the basic components for excellence in education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MIPD Millennium Education group awards ceremony

Comments

1000 characters

MIPD holds awards ceremony for teachers

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

Tarin criticises govt’s approach to IMF programme

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Finance Act: LHC urged to strike down ‘tax on foreign assets’ clause

Read more stories