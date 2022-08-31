AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee extends gains, closes at 218.75 against US dollar

  • Appreciates 0.63% in inter-bank market on Wednesday
Recorder Report Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 04:32pm
Follow us

Pakistan's rupee strengthened further against the US dollar following revival of the much-awaited International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, appreciating 0.63% in the inter-bank on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 218.75 after appreciating Rs1.37 or 0.63% against the greenback. During intra-day trading, the rupee appreciated to as high as 218.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 220.12 after appreciating Rs1.8 or 0.82% against the greenback.

The appreciation comes as market sentiments improved following the IMF Executive Board's approval for the disbursement of $1.1 billion for the seventh and eighth tranches on Monday.

Moreover, the spread in rates between the inter-bank and open market thinned drastically as well as the IMF programme revival brought an end to "speculation" that had caused the gap to widen by at least Rs6-10 in the past two weeks.

Market analysts said that a drop in commodity prices is good news for Pakistan, which is a net importer.

“The drop in oil prices bodes well for Pakistan. Moreover, marginal drop in coal prices has also been seen,” said Shuja Qureshi, an analyst in a video message.

Globally, the dollar remained firm on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointed to higher interest rates, while rate-hike bets in Europe also have the common currency clinging on above parity.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered at 108.64.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, the prospect of key central bank interest rate hikes, and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

IMF currency Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee extends gains, closes at 218.75 against US dollar

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

Oil prices fall on recession fears

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

ECC decides to boost strategic reserves of wheat

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Read more stories