AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers 0.82% gain following IMF programme revival

  • The rupee settles at 220.12 against the US dollar in inter-bank market on Tuesday
Recorder Report Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 03:46pm

Pakistan's rupee gained in value against the US dollar following revival of the much-awaited International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, appreciating 0.82% in the inter-bank on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 220.12 after appreciating Rs1.8 or 0.82% against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had recorded a loss for the sixth successive session against the US dollar and depreciated Rs1.26 or 0.57% to settle at 221.92.

The reversal, however, comes on the back of IMF Executive Board's approval.

In a late-night development on Monday, the IMF finally revived its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for Pakistan, as its board approved the disbursement of $1.1 billion for the seventh and eighth tranches.

Additionally, in order to support programme implementation and meet the higher financing needs in the fiscal year 2023, as well as catalyse additional financing, the IMF Board approved an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023 and an augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about $7 billion.

The board met on Monday to consider Pakistan’s combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF); request for waivers of nonobservance of performance criteria and for extension, augmentation, and rephasing of access.

After the Board’s approval, Pakistan will receive around $1.1 billion, which will bring total purchases for budget support under the arrangement to about $3.9 billion, the IMF said.

Economic experts have termed revival of the IMF programme crucial for the cash-strapped economy of Pakistan, which continues to battle dwindling foreign exchange reserves and high inflation.

“We believe that after IMF endorsement, more dollar funding for Pakistan is likely from bilateral, multi-lateral and other sources, which will support foreign exchange reserves,” said Topline Securities in its report on Tuesday.

“This will also bring stability to the currency that had recently come under pressure over the uncertainty of the IMF programme, especially after differences between the federal and provincial governments,” it added.

Globally, the dollar languished on Tuesday after being beaten back from a two-decade high versus major peers by a reinvigorated euro. The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies - stood at 108.65.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, remained stable on Tuesday as the market balanced supply concerns with fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand.

IMF Dollar rate Interbank PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee registers 0.82% gain following IMF programme revival

'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace

IMF programme revival offers pathway to reorient Pakistan’s economy: PM

Development budget being reviewed in light of flood relief efforts: Ahsan Iqbal

Nowshera on alert: NDMA forecasts high flooding along River Kabul

Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail petition in sedition case

Pakistani e-commerce platform PriceOye announces $7.9mn in seed funding

With net worth of $137bn, India's Gautam Adani becomes world's third-richest person

Asian FX, stocks rebound as dollar pulls back from 20-yr peak

Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports

Read more stories