No respite to suffering: flooding along Kabul river to continue, says NDMA

Suffering due to relentless rains will seemingly prolong as the flooding in Kabul is set to continue at “very high and above” average level at Nowshera during the next 24 hours, cautioned the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday.

In a notification, the authority said that River Indus, at Kalabagh and Chashma, is likely to attain high to very high flood level during next 24 to 48 hours.

The notice directed all concerned federal ministries, departments, provincial disaster management authorities, irrigation departments and district administrations to ensure enhanced alert level/ monitoring of developing situation to reduce reaction/ response times.

It also ordered all civic agencies/ rescue services (Rescue 1122/ fire brigade/ ambulance/ civil defense) to remain alert and ensure availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecasted period.

“People living along the banks of rivers and in vicinity of nullahs should be sensitized about expected increase of water flows,” the NDMA said. “Timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying/ flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelters, food and medicines the shelter camps should be ensured.

"The locals/ farmers/cattle herders are forewarned to shift cattle away from low lying areas adjacent to Rivers and in vicinity of rivers, it said while restricting vehicle movement in low lying/ at-risk location, in the vicinity of rivers/nullahs.

"The authorities are liable for provision of relief/ medical supplies to affectees in timely manner and coordinate with concerned departments for clearance of roads in case of any blockage/ obstruction, waterlogging and pre-placing of necessary emergency equipment at vulnerable/ appropriate locations."

Abnormal monsoon rains have entered their eighth spell with no signs of subsiding, submerging more than half of Pakistan under water as flight and train operations, as well as phone services, remain suspended in flood-hit areas.

At least 950 people have been killed in Pakistan while millions of people rendered homeless as rains and flash floods continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the country.

The destruction of infrastructure and breakdown in communication links has added to the difficulties faced by the authorities in rescue and relief efforts in the region.