AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall as telecom, industrials slide

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 04:44pm

Sri Lankan shares slipped on Tuesday after three straight sessions of gains, weighed down by losses in telecom and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.18% lower at 9,071.53 after gaining more than 1% during the session. It is still up around 17% so far this month after a 12-day rally.

Data released after market hours on Monday showed Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index soared 66.7% year-on-year in July after a 58.9% rise in June, as the country battles a severe economic crisis.

NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Sri Lanka Telecom was the biggest drag on the index, tumbling 10.5% after surging nearly 75% over the last three sessions.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings slipped 1.7%, while lender LOLC Development Finance jumped 6.6% after a 37.4% dive on Monday.

Sri Lankan shares end flat after central bank leaves rates unchanged

Trading volume rose to 154.4 million shares from 130.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 4.93 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.67 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 88.3 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.86 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares fall as telecom, industrials slide

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 400 points after MPC maintains key interest rate

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

Pakistan’s exports to China increase nearly 12 percent in Jan-July period

Around 720,000 tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal

Keep politics aside, focus on people affected by rains: Zardari

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India: report

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

Read more stories