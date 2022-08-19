AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Pakistan

Hotel One opens its branch in Sargodha

Published 19 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: With 23 hotels in 16 locations across Pakistan, Hotel One opened its doors to the beautiful city of Sargodha on 16th August.

Located in the heart of the city, Hotel One Sargodha is surrounded by Airforce Club, Golf course, Mall of Sargodha, Daewoo and Skyway bus terminals. The hotel will attract both domestic and international guests, offering quality accommodation and services. Home to a total of 48 rooms split between 4th and 5th floor of the Burj Ismail Mall. The shopping mall includes a cinema, food court, playland, gym, pool, and Al-Fatah supermarket.

The opening ceremony was attended by Flt. Lt. Imran Qureshi (retd), Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Chaudhary Shoaib Ahmed Basra, President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Makhdoom Zafar Iqbal, Senior Vice President SCCI, Muhammad Hassan Yousaf, Vice President SCCI, Haji Muhammad, Chairman Ismail Sons (Pvt) Ltd., along with Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Vice President Operations Hotel One, Haider Imam, Director Sales Hotel One, Waqar A Qureshi, Corporate Director Development Hashoo Hotels, and M Ubaid Abbasi, Resident Manager Hotel One-Sargodha.

Sargodha Hotel One Hotel One Sargodha

