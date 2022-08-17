11 dead in Turkish strikes on Syria border post: monitor

BEIRUT: Turkish air strikes on a Syria border post run by regime forces killed 11 Tuesday, following an overnight flare-up between Ankara’s forces and Kurdish fighters that control the area, a war monitor said.

“Eleven fighters were killed in a Turkish air strike that hit a Syrian regime outpost... near the Turkish border,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, without specifying if the victims were affiliated with the Damascus government or Kurdish forces. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said “Turkish military aircraft have conducted 12 airstrikes against positions of the Syrian army deployed on the border strip west of Kobane,” a Kurdish-held town.