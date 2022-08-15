AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

Recorder Review Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

KARACHI: The rupee gained nearly 4% against the US dollar during a shortened previous week, extending its winning run to nine sessions to eventually close at 215.49 in the inter-bank market.

The level is a far cry from where the rupee closed on July 28 when it registered its all-time low of 239.94. Since then, it has registered gains in nine successive sessions, appreciating over Rs24.45 or 11.3% against the US dollar.

The winning run comes on the back of major developments over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, starting from the Washington-based lender’s statement on Pakistan completing its last prior action, exporters realising their proceeds, and a lower import bill that took pressure off persistently-falling foreign exchange reserves.

Rupee extends gains, closes at 215.49 against US dollar

While Pakistan reported reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at under $8 billion in the previous week, reports that UAE has expressed its commitment to invest $1 billion along with Saudi Arabia’s plans to renew its $3-billion deposit in assistance and intention to provide $100 million per month for 10 months in petroleum products as additional support are likely to keep the rupee away from pressure.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 9 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 211 and 213, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 7 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 217 and 219, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 2.80 rupees for buying and 2.60 rupees for selling, closing at 57.50 and 58.20, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 1.90 rupees for both buying and selling closing, at 56.20 and 56.70, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 215.50

Offer Close Rs. 216.50

Bid Open Rs. 224.00

Offer Open Rs. 225.00

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 211.00

Offer Close Rs. 213.00

Bid Open Rs. 220.00

Offer Open Rs. 222.00

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

THE RUPEE USD PKR Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Weekly Open market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories