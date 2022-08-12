AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee extends gains, closes at 215.49 against US dollar

  • Appreciates another 1.57% in inter-bank market on Friday
  • This is the currency's ninth successive gain against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 04:44pm

Pakistan rupee maintained its upward trajectory for the ninth consecutive session against the US dollar on Friday, and settled at near the 215 level in the inter-bank market as sentiments improved amid development on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 215.49, an appreciation of Rs3.39 or 1.57% against the greenback.

8th successive gain: Rupee closes at 218.88 against US dollar

The currency has strengthened consistently since hitting its all-time low of 239.94 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market last month. In the last nine sessions, the rupee has appreciated by over Rs24 or 11.3%.

“The appreciation trend commenced after exporters started surrendering their proceeds, however, the recent gain is due to a drop in the dollar index after inflation in the US remained unchanged in July,” Abdullah Umer, analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

The dollar index was down 0.114% at 105.1, well off of its two-decade peak of 109.29 hit on July 14. The decline comes as US inflation was not as high as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 58% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 42% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

“Furthermore, speculation has been curbed in the domestic market, thus PKR is discovering its value despite the drop in forex reserves,” said Umer.

Forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $555 million, clocking in at an alarming level of $7.83 billion as of August 5, 2022, as policymakers in the country continued to scramble over securing dollar inflows and provide breathing room to the economy.

On Friday, it was reported that Pakistan has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the IMF, moving closer to disbursement of the next tranche for the combined seventh and eighth review.

The IMF Executive Board approval is now the final step for revival of the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

SBP dollar index usd rate pkr rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee forex reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee extends gains, closes at 215.49 against US dollar

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'

UK economy closes in on recession

COAS Gen Bajwa attends passing out parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to replace Russian rockets

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories