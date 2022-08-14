AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Imran Khan announces fresh round of rallies across Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2022 Updated August 14, 2022 12:53am

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday to launch a fresh round of public rallies and processions across the country as part of his campaign against the ‘imported government,’ Aaj News reported.

Addressing the Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa in Lahore, Imran Khan said that he would hold rallies in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and all other major cities in the coming days and define what ‘real independence’ is to the nation.

He said that the PML-N government is making ground to bring back Nawaz Sharif and get his sentence overturned to revive its politics, adding that he would ‘warmly welcome’ Nawaz whenever he lands in Pakistan.

Independence Day: Imran appeals masses to attend celebrations

Imran said that the government was drawing parallels between him and Nawaz Sharif, urging that he must not be compared to the 'ousted premier' who is a ‘certified thief.’

He said he was aware of all conspiracies the government was hatching, adding that he would not let them succeed.

Imran said that the government was conspiring to create a rift between his party and the Pakistan Army, an attempt he claimed would fail.

He said that the coalition government was playing a ‘dangerous game,’ which could draw adverse consequences.

The former prime minister bemoaned the continued inferiority complex among the nation's elite.

He asserted that the Arab people's mental independence and the transformation of mindset represented the true revolution.

The former prime minister noted that those who fear death never succeed in life He called on the nation to break the shackles of fear and come out to support his struggle for ‘real independence.’

“When I first entered politics, I urged intelligent people to support him, but they ignored me because they believed that politics was a “filthy affair.”

“Ever since I entered politics, my opponents waged vicious attacks against me, but they have been ineffective.”

IK says will show ‘true freedom’ on 13th

He emphasised that he had nothing against the US or any other nation, and he said that they wanted to be friends with all peoples, but not slaves.

The former prime minister claimed to understand the mentality of Westerners, who would admire someone defending their nation's interests but would despise them if they were sycophants.

“The world would never appreciate a nation whose leaders travelled from nation to nation collecting handouts,” the former prime minister said.

He aired excerpts from his earlier speeches and interviews, as well as those of other government officials, to highlight how their approaches to US policy varied.

Imran Khan recalled his trip to the US and remarked that he got along well with former US President Donald Trump and that he showed him excellent protocol.

In contrast to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who kept quiet about the matter because their riches were stashed overseas, he claimed that the PTI was the only party that spoke out against US drone attacks in Pakistan's tribal region.

He said that as a leader who prioritises the interests of his country, he went to Russia to negotiate advantageous prices for wheat and oil for the sake of the populace.

He remembered how the US-sponsored plot against his government in the centre began after his trip to Russia.

Imran Khan claimed that after learning about Donald Lu's threat against the Pakistani envoy, he enquired of his foreign office as to whom the US official should be ordering.

