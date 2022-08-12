AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Engro Polymer &       30.06.2022      25% (ii)     7,059.933       7.56           -             23.08.2022
Chemicals Limited     Half Year                                                                         To
(Unconsolidated)      Ended                                                                     25.08.2022
Engro Polymer &       30.06.2022      3.7% (ii)    -               -              -             23.08.2022
Chemicals Limited-    Half Year                                                                         To
Preference Shares     Ended                                                                     25.08.2022
The United            30.06.2022      15% (ii)     491.128         1.66           -             25.08.2022
Insurance Company     Half Year                                                                         To
of Pakistan Limited   Ended                                                                     29.08.2022
Meezan Bank           30.06.2022      17.50% (ii)  17,119.149      10.52          -             24.08.2022
Limited               Half Year       10% (i)                                                           To
(Unconsolidated)                      Bonus Shares                                              26.08.2022
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

