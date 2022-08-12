Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & 30.06.2022 25% (ii) 7,059.933 7.56 - 23.08.2022
Chemicals Limited Half Year To
(Unconsolidated) Ended 25.08.2022
Engro Polymer & 30.06.2022 3.7% (ii) - - - 23.08.2022
Chemicals Limited- Half Year To
Preference Shares Ended 25.08.2022
The United 30.06.2022 15% (ii) 491.128 1.66 - 25.08.2022
Insurance Company Half Year To
of Pakistan Limited Ended 29.08.2022
Meezan Bank 30.06.2022 17.50% (ii) 17,119.149 10.52 - 24.08.2022
Limited Half Year 10% (i) To
(Unconsolidated) Bonus Shares 26.08.2022
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments