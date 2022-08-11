AGL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.09%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.27%)
GGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.56%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
TREET 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.84%)
TRG 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.79%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 9.9 (0.23%)
BR30 15,622 Increased By 68 (0.44%)
KSE100 42,544 Increased By 49.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 20.6 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Tahir Amin Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 11:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has sought Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s intervention to exempt all textile export industries against restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and allow to import machinery and equipment to increase production capacity and enhance exports.

Ismail held a meeting with a delegation of the PHMA headed by its chairman Mian Kashif Zia, at the Finance Division. Deputy Governor SBP, Member Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and senior officers from the Finance and Commerce ministries attended the meeting. Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Dr Khurram Tariq, Rana Altaf Ahmed, Hafiz Rashid Mehmood, and Tahir Rehman were part of the delegation.

Talking to Business Recorder, the meeting participants stated that the minister was informed that the government, in view of economic uncertainty and financial hardships, has imposed certain restrictions on the import of goods through the State Bank of Pakistan vide EPD Circular Letter No.11 of 2022 dated 5th July 2022, whereby, restrictions have been imposed by means to seek prior permission from SBP’s Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD) on import of all sorts of industrial machinery under HS Code 84 (all codes) which has caused severe unrest in the export industries who regularly import textile machinery and equipment to manufacture goods meant for exports.

To seek prior permission by Exporters shall be cumbersome and inconvenient and shall cause nuisance in export production and timely completion of export orders. Your good-self is well aware that keeping in view the unprecedented set of challenges to the economy, the export is acting as lifeline to earn valuable foreign exchange and hence should be accorded preferable treatment.

They further said that the minister was requested to direct the SBP to exempt all textile export industries registered with Ministry of Commerce (Textile Wing) against restrictions imposed by SBP vide EPD Circular Letter No. 11 of 2022 dated 5th July 2022 and allow all the textile export-oriented industries registered under Export Facilitation Scheme to import machinery and equipment for textile export industries and allow all items of the Textile Machinery vide Ministry of Finance SRO 809(I)/2009 dated 19th September 2009 all HS code as prescribed for the purpose of Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BMR) in order to increase production capacity to ultimately enhance exports.

According to the official statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the delegation highlighted the contribution of the hosiery and knitwear industry in accelerating and providing growth in all sectors of the economy. The delegation apprised the chair about issues related to taxation, refund of sales tax, electricity and gas tariff etc. Issues pertaining to the response of commercial banks in the opening of LCs, DLTL, and PSW were also discussed in the meeting.

Ismail expressed the resolve of the present government to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country. He assured the delegation to resolve their issues at a priority and also stressed the delegation to enhance the export base. The finance minister also directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of the hosiery and knitwear industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP FBR Miftah Ismail PHMA Mian Farrukh Iqbal

Comments

1000 characters

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Read more stories