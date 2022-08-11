Iraqi navy commander meets CNS

ISLAMABAD: Com-mander of Iraqi Navy Lt General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of Iraqi Navy was received by the Naval Chief and was presented Guard of Honour. Afterwards, the honorable guest was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Commander of Iraqi Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Later, Commander of Iraqi Navy was given detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander of Iraqi Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

