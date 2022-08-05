AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

  • By-polls to take place on September 25
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 09:19pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he himself will contest the by-elections on all nine seats vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted PTI lawmakers’ resignation, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan made this announcement during a meeting with senior journalists at his residence.

The move comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scheduled by-elections in nine seats vacated by the PTI for September 25.

During the meeting, the PTI chief asserted that elections will be held in 2022, noting that his party was ready for “all challenges”.

Referring to ECP’s notice following the government’s reference to disqualify him, Imran said that the coalition parties were making a failed attempt to disqualify him on technical grounds.

“I would fight against the rulers at every platform,” he added.

PTI plea on phase-wise acceptance of resignations: IHC issues notices to NA speaker, ECP, others

The former prime minister said that he made two major mistakes in his political career, one of which was appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as Chief Election Commissioner. He refused to comment on the second one.

The PTI chief claimed that two foreign countries offered to fund his party’s campaign during the 2013 general elections but he refused.

Imran Khan ECP by polls

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

ECP summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case on August 23

Govt to continue suppressing imports for another 3 months: Miftah Ismail

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 rises 1.62% on easing energy prices

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Read more stories