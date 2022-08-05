Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he himself will contest the by-elections on all nine seats vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted PTI lawmakers’ resignation, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan made this announcement during a meeting with senior journalists at his residence.

The move comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scheduled by-elections in nine seats vacated by the PTI for September 25.

During the meeting, the PTI chief asserted that elections will be held in 2022, noting that his party was ready for “all challenges”.

Referring to ECP’s notice following the government’s reference to disqualify him, Imran said that the coalition parties were making a failed attempt to disqualify him on technical grounds.

“I would fight against the rulers at every platform,” he added.

The former prime minister said that he made two major mistakes in his political career, one of which was appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as Chief Election Commissioner. He refused to comment on the second one.

The PTI chief claimed that two foreign countries offered to fund his party’s campaign during the 2013 general elections but he refused.