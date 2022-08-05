AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

  • By-elections on all vacant seats to take place on September 25
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 05:49pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

“Nomination papers can be submitted for the vacant seats from August 10 to 13,” the ECP said in its statement, adding that nomination papers would be scrutinized on August 17.

The ECP will decide on all appeals against the decisions of the returning officer to accept or reject nominations on August 25. The final list of the names of the nominated candidates will be published on August 29.

The by-elections on all nine seats will be held on September 25.

The polls will be held for NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, and NA-246 Karachi South-I.

PTI plea on phase-wise acceptance of resignations: IHC issues notices to NA speaker, ECP, others

These seats had fallen vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs on July 27.

The resignations of Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed, and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

Meanwhile, ECP has asked PTI to nominate their candidates for the vacant reserved seats of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI ECP by elections

Comments

1000 characters

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry

Pakistan, Republic of Korea agree to remain in close contact, enhance bilateral relations

Read more stories