ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

“Nomination papers can be submitted for the vacant seats from August 10 to 13,” the ECP said in its statement, adding that nomination papers would be scrutinized on August 17.

The ECP will decide on all appeals against the decisions of the returning officer to accept or reject nominations on August 25. The final list of the names of the nominated candidates will be published on August 29.

The by-elections on all nine seats will be held on September 25.

The polls will be held for NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, and NA-246 Karachi South-I.

These seats had fallen vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs on July 27.

The resignations of Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed, and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

Meanwhile, ECP has asked PTI to nominate their candidates for the vacant reserved seats of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.