AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close at 10-week high on consumer boost

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 08:01pm

Sri Lankan shares closed at a 10-week high on Friday, boosted by consumer staples and logged their fourth straight weekly gain on hopes of securing a bailout package amid its worst economic downturn in decades.

Sri Lanka will restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund in August, the country’s new president said this week, while calling on lawmakers to form an all-party government to resolve the economic crisis.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.3% at 8,333.37, rising for a seventh straight session. The index ended up 7.8% this week, its best since week-ending May 13, 2022.

Sri Lanka is considering a restructure of local and sovereign debt, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume fell to 101,9 million shares from 150.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 3.7 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.36 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 316.3 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 3.7 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close at 10-week high on consumer boost

ECP summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case on August 23

Govt to continue suppressing imports for another 3 months: Miftah Ismail

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 rises 1.62% on easing energy prices

Imran Khan to contest by-elections on all 9 vacant seats

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Read more stories