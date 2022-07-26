AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 178.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.23%

Pak Suzuki warns of plant shutdown in August if import restrictions persist

  • Company says will deliver vehicles booked till June 22
Bilal Hussain 26 Jul, 2022

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), which has the biggest market share in the passenger car segment, said on Tuesday that it stopped entertaining new bookings from July 1, warning that it may even have to shut down its plant next month if restrictions on importing material for production continues.

“The SBP has introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under HS code 8703 category (including CKDs),” Shafiq A. Shaikh, Head of Public Relations at Pak Suzuki Motor, told Business Recorder. “Restrictions have adversely impacted clearance of import consignments from ports.

“In July, Pak Suzuki's production did not stop as we adjusted our production plan. Presently, commercial banks are not opening letters of credit, documents of payment for automobiles' CKDs.

"The unavailability of CKDs and related raw material may result in the plant's shutdown in August. If the same situation continues, then from August 2022, we will face bigger problems."

The company's announcement comes after Business Recorder earlier reported that Pakistan’s auto industry is struggling to meet its scheduled delivery periods as restrictions have hindered timely import of auto parts, prompting another assembler to offer refunds to its customers, an unusual development that comes on the back of the country’s falling foreign exchange reserves.

Shaikh said the future of taking booking orders depends on how the situation normalises.

“As a responsible organisation, we are trying to deliver all vehicles that were booked till June 22,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has offered its customers refunds with an additional payment of interest on it. In case they want to carry on with their order, they will have to wait at least three months from the delivery month given on the PBO (Provisional Booking Order Form) and pay the price difference due to the exchange rate situation, the CEO said.

The industry, highly dependent on imports, has been caught in the midst of an exchange-rate crisis with players in the auto sector either passing on the impact of rupee depreciation to its customers or, in the case of IMC, offering its customers refunds with an additional payment of interest on it.

Last month, IMC had announced that it was facing major issues that impacted the delivery schedule of already-booked orders.

The crisis has stemmed from pressure on Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, a development that has also taken a toll on the rupee, which closed near the 233 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank on Tuesday.

Last week, the rupee endured its worst week in over two decades.

Also read:

Pakistan Auto industry indus motor auto sector IMC Pak Suzuki Motor automobile sector Indus Motor Company Pakistan auto sector

Comments

1000 characters

Pak Suzuki warns of plant shutdown in August if import restrictions persist

New historic low: Rupee closes near 233 against US dollar as concerns increase

Traders turn to French wheat for Pakistan as Black Sea supplies tighten

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid US, China slowdowns

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

KSE-100 ends marginally positive as investors await clarity

India boosted Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpd

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Cabinet approves rebasing of power tariff: Khurram Dastgir

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

Bangladesh seeks $4.5bn IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink

Read more stories