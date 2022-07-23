AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pera shocks top seed Kontaveit to win Hamburg title

AFP 23 Jul, 2022

PARIS: On-form American Bernarda Pera ousted world number two Anett Kontaveit in straight sets to win the WTA Hamburg clay court tournament on Saturday.

Pera, ranked 81st, won 6-2, 6-4 in 1hr 14 min against the top seed from Estonia to seal the second title of her career after Budapest a week ago.

Berrettini crushes Thiem to meet top seed Ruud in Gstaad final

The 27-year-old has now won 12 straight matches at all levels, stretching back to Budapest qualifying, and 24 consecutive sets.

For Kontaveit it was a second final lost this year after Doha, having won the Saint Petersburg title in February.

