AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.99%)
EPCL 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.53%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
PAEL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PRL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TPLP 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TREET 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.29%)
UNITY 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.52%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,988 Increased By 14.7 (0.37%)
BR30 14,469 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.2%)
KSE100 40,445 Increased By 56.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,362 Increased By 36.9 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

  • Move aimed at bringing company's tariff in line with uniform tariff policy under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment
Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is to approve an increase of Rs1.55 per unit in the tariff of K-Electric (KE) aimed at bringing its tariff in line with the uniform tariff policy under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) to be recovered in three months.

Official sources told Business Recorder that under section 31(7) of the Nepra Act, Nepra in its determination of June 16, 2022 has determined periodic adjustment in tariff for second quarter of FY 2021-22 for distribution companies. In light of this determination, Nepra has recommended a uniform rate for the second quarterly adjustment of FY2021-22 for the consumers of distribution companies for a three-month period.

The sources said, in accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (even after privatization) through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies. Accordingly, KE applicable uniform variable charge is required to be modified to maintain the uniform tariff across the country. This will result in tariff increase of Rs1.5547/unit with recovery period of three months.

Power Division will approach Nepra to issue revised Schedule of Tariff determined for the quarter October to December 2021 or incorporate in the latest Schedule of Tariff being determined by Nepra for the quarter January to March 2022, after incorporating tariff rationalization and upon approval of Nepra, notify it in the official gazette by way of modification in SRO Nos. 575(1)/2019 as modified from time to time.

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

The sources maintained that such adjustments shall be recovered from consumers in August 2022, September 2022 and October 2022, respectively.

Finance Division, in its comments, has supported the proposal subject to the condition that there will be no financial implication in respect of subsidy to K-Electric on the part of GoP.

K-E, in its views has also stated that it has no objection to the proposal of Power Division as it is in line with the uniform tariff policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC Finance Division nepra Power Division government of pakistan KE tariff QTA

Comments

1000 characters

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices ease ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories