London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

  • Heatwave forced train tracks to buckle and fuelled spate of fires across London
Reuters Updated 20 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40oC (104F) on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fuelling a spate of fires across London.

The Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3oC (104.5F) was recorded in Coningsby, in central England, with 29 sites across the country experiencing temperatures in excess of the previous high of 38.7oC (101.7F) recorded in 2019.

Stephen Belcher at the Met Office said he had not expected to see such temperatures in Britain in his career.

“Research conducted here at the Met Office has demonstrated that it’s virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40oC in an undisrupted climate but climate change, driven by greenhouse gases, has made these extreme temperatures possible,” he said.

Train routes from London up the east and west coast of the country were cancelled, electricity companies reported mass outages and normally busy city centres appeared quiet. Network Rail tweeted a number of pictures showing large bends and kinks in rail tracks.

Europe burns as heatwave breaks temperature records

London Fire Brigade declared a major incident and urged people to stop having barbecues, as 110 fire engines battled blazes across the capital.

To the east, a large fire engulfed homes in the village of Wennington, with flames tearing across neighbouring tinder-dry fields and approaching a historic church. Elsewhere large grass areas around the capital were on fire, blowing smoke over major roads and nearby areas.

Europe climate change Heatwave Britain hottest temperature London Fire Brigade London’s burning UK Meteorological Department

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

