AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.73%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
FCCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
OGDC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 13 (0.33%)
BR30 14,515 Increased By 17 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,480 Increased By 90.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,367 Increased By 41.6 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM slot: Qureshi says Elahi is PTI candidate

Nuzhat Nazar 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday dismissed speculations that his son Zain Qureshi – who won PP-217 Multan in recently-held by-polls in Punjab – could be a candidate for the top slot of chief minister, for which the elections are set to be held on July 22.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he clarified his party’s candidate for the slot of chief minister Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, the incumbent speaker of the Punjab provincial assembly.

“Let me make it clear that the reports claiming Zain wanted the office for himself are incorrect,” he added.

Qureshi further said his son was not interested even in getting a ministry, his duty was to safeguard the ideology of the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff to PTI chief, while taking a dig at Maryam Nawaz, said that “she hadn’t contracted any coronavirus rather she cried throughout the night as she knew PTI is gonna win the by-polls”.

“We have only one agenda: free, fair snap polls”, he added.

He also demanded immediate resignations of the chief secretary Punjab and the inspector general of police Punjab if they have a “little shame” for whatever they did with PTI workers on May 25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Shahbaz Gill Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Supreme Court of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM slot: Qureshi says Elahi is PTI candidate

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories