Punjab CM slot: Qureshi says Elahi is PTI candidate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday dismissed speculations that his son Zain Qureshi – who won PP-217 Multan in recently-held by-polls in Punjab – could be a candidate for the top slot of chief minister, for which the elections are set to be held on July 22.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he clarified his party’s candidate for the slot of chief minister Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, the incumbent speaker of the Punjab provincial assembly.

“Let me make it clear that the reports claiming Zain wanted the office for himself are incorrect,” he added.

Qureshi further said his son was not interested even in getting a ministry, his duty was to safeguard the ideology of the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff to PTI chief, while taking a dig at Maryam Nawaz, said that “she hadn’t contracted any coronavirus rather she cried throughout the night as she knew PTI is gonna win the by-polls”.

“We have only one agenda: free, fair snap polls”, he added.

He also demanded immediate resignations of the chief secretary Punjab and the inspector general of police Punjab if they have a “little shame” for whatever they did with PTI workers on May 25.

