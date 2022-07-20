AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
Nepra seeks comments

Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has published a draft of Open Access (Interconnection and Wheeling of Electric Power) Regulations, 2022 for eliciting public opinion.

In this regard, the power regulator has sought comments from stakeholders including the general public till August 8.

“Comments may be sent to the Registrar (NEPRA) within 30 days of this publication,” reads a Nepra notification posted on it’s website on July 8, 2022.

The draft can be downloaded from it’s website.

