ECC may approve rate of PL on LPG today

Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has convened a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today (Wednesday) to consider and may approve the rate of Petroleum Levy (PL) on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Sources said that initially the one-point agenda tariff rationalization for the power sector was issued for the meeting, however, later in the evening revised agenda was issued.

The ECC will be presented a proposal by the Ministry of Industries and Production seeking authorization to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) for signing an agreement with Chinese firms for import of 200 KMT urea on a government-to-government basis.

The meeting will also be presented a summary by the Petroleum Division regarding the rate of petroleum levy on liquefied petroleum gas and the Power Division for tariff rationalization for the power sector.

