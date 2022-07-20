AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with foreign investors dumping the most shares in more than a month, as rising COVID cases and fresh property woes clouded the prospect of an economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,269.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat at 3,279.43.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9% to 20,661.06, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0% to 7,097.39.

Asian shares slipped, following overnight declines on Wall Street, while traders’ main focus was approaching central bank meetings and the early stages of the US earnings season.

Foreign investors sold 9.86 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) of China shares through the stock connect scheme, the largest amount since June 13.

Nomura said 41 Chinese cities were currently implementing full or partial lockdowns or some kind of district-based control measures, affecting 22.8% of the country’s gross domestic product.

“The COVID-19 outbreaks dent market sentiment to some extent, but the main concern is still the sustainability of an economic recovery, while there are also worries over the slowing property sector,” said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures.

She said market participants’ focus would be on the July Federal Reserve meeting and China’s property sales for the month.

China may allow homeowners to temporarily halt mortgage payments on stalled property projects without incurring penalties, Bloomberg News reported.

The report comes as growing numbers of homebuyers have threatened to halt mortgage payments until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes, deepening concerns about the property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy, and raising fears banks could face hefty write downs.

Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan in August, the Financial Times reported.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index COVID cases

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories