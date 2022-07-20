KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 242,000 29.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 242,000 29.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 36 72.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36 72.10 Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 330,000 13.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 330,000 13.11 Memon Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 438.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 438.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 3,220 24.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,220 24.51 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 220,000 78.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 220,000 78.66 Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 250,000 15.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 15.25 Topline Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 230,000 67.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 230,000 67.61 Seven Star Sec. Pioneer Cement 100 59.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 59.50 Topline Sec. Power Cement Limited 200,000 4.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 4.98 Fortune Sec. Samin Textile 100 13.25 M. M. M. A. Khanani 890 14.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 990 14.33 M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern 85,000 41.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 41.88 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1 75.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 75.25 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,562,348 =========================================================================================

