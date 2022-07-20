KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).
=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================
Topline Sec. Adamjee Insurance 242,000 29.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 242,000 29.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 36 72.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36 72.10
Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 330,000 13.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 330,000 13.11
Memon Sec. Lucky Cement 1,000 438.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 438.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 3,220 24.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,220 24.51
Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 220,000 78.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 220,000 78.66
Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 250,000 15.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 15.25
Topline Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 230,000 67.61
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 230,000 67.61
Seven Star Sec. Pioneer Cement 100 59.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 59.50
Topline Sec. Power Cement Limited 200,000 4.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 4.98
Fortune Sec. Samin Textile 100 13.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani 890 14.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 990 14.33
M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern 85,000 41.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 41.88
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1 75.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 75.25
=========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,562,348
=========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments