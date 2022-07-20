AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).

=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member                          Company                           Turnover          Rates
Name                                                             of Shares
=========================================================================================
Topline Sec.                    Adamjee Insurance                  242,000          29.80
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           242,000          29.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Avanceon Limited                        36          72.10
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                36          72.10
Topline Sec.                    Fauji Cement                       330,000          13.11
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           330,000          13.11
Memon Sec.                      Lucky Cement                         1,000         438.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000         438.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Maple Leaf Cement                    3,220          24.51
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             3,220          24.51
Topline Sec.                    Oil & Gas Developmen               220,000          78.66
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           220,000          78.66
Topline Sec.                    Pak Elektron                       250,000          15.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           250,000          15.25
Topline Sec.                    Pakistan Petroleum                 230,000          67.61
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           230,000          67.61
Seven Star Sec.                 Pioneer Cement                         100          59.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100          59.50
Topline Sec.                    Power Cement Limited               200,000           4.98
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           200,000           4.98
Fortune Sec.                    Samin Textile                          100          13.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                    890          14.45
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               990          14.33
M. M. M. A. Khanani             Sui Northern                        85,000          41.88
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            85,000          41.88
M. M. M. A. Khanani             TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        1          75.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2          75.25
=========================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                   1,562,348
=========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories