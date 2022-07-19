NY coffee may test resistance at $2.1820

SINGAPORE: New York coffee may test a resistance at $2.1820 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.2375.

The strong surge from the July 15 low of $1.9460 suggests a reversal of the downtrend from $2.4175.

The trend adopted a corrective wave mode, consisting of three waves.

The wave C is 1.618 times longer than the wave A.

Such a mathematical relation well confirms the completion of the wave C.

A break below $2.1260 could trigger a drop to $2.0575.