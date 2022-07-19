AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
AVN 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.47%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.81%)
EPCL 74.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.64%)
FCCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
FLYNG 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.11%)
OGDC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.04%)
PAEL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.23%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TPL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TPLP 18.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.25%)
TREET 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.68%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
UNITY 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.51%)
WAVES 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.84%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -63.1 (-1.54%)
BR30 14,752 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.89%)
KSE100 40,806 Decreased By -561.3 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,530 Decreased By -216.3 (-1.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip, dollar pauses with central banks in view

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

LONDON/HONG KONG: European shares slipped on Tuesday, while the dollar hovered below last week’s peak, with investors eyeing central bank meetings this week for clues on market direction.

The broader Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, with indexes in Paris and Frankfurt both down 0.9%.

Traders were on edge with few immediate pieces of macroeconomic or political news to drive direction, market players said. “Right now it’s cautious mode.

It’s not necessarily plain defence and really being short markets,“ said Olivier Marciot, senior portfolio manager at Unigestion. “Really little exposures all over the place, and waiting for some sort of clearer direction to deploy risk.” MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell 0.1%. Wall Street futures gauges pointed to slim gains.

US equity markets had closed lower overnight, impacted by reports Apple plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year. The dollar continued its slow retreat from last week’s two-decade peak, hovering just above a one-week low touched on Monday.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - was down 0.3% at 107.100, well back from the high of 109.29 last week, a level not seen since September, 2002.

European shares trim gains on gas supply concerns

Euro zone government bond yields edged down as bond markets took comfort from a pullback in lofty gas prices, with German Bund yields falling 2.5 bps to 1.19. Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%.

Market players pointed to central bank meetings later in the week as likely drivers of market moves.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan both meet on Thursday, with the ECB widely expected to begin raising rates from their pandemic era lows with a 25 basis point hike, while little change is expected from the ultra dovish BOJ.

The euro jumped 0.7% to $1.0223 after Reuters reported that ECB policymakers will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 25 or 50 points at their meeting on Thursday to tame record-high inflation.

Murky picture

But with markets awaiting major macroeconomic news, the overall picture was murky. “It’s a bit like ‘paint by numbers’ at the moment, you’ve got a picture to fill in, but we don’t have all the colours yet,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

“There are a couple of things missing (such as) the direction of the labour market and unemployment rate in the US, and whether central banks will step back and say ‘that’s the peak in inflation and we don’t need to be as hawkish’, or ‘we’re going to be really aggressive’.”

Markets are expecting a large 75 basis point interest rate hike at the US Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, away from a flirtation with the chance of an enormous 100 basis point rise. The euro, under pressure amid soaring energy costs, has recovered somewhat from its brief fall below one US dollar last week for the first time since 2002.

Underscoring the jeopardy the euro faces, Russia’s Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of “extraordinary” circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil, also struggling to find a clear direction, rose slightly gaining 5% overnight. Brent crude was flat at $105.84 a barrel, while US crude was up 0.2% lower at $102.576.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip, dollar pauses with central banks in view

KSE-100 down nearly 600 points as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Read more stories