Hong Kong shares close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with big gains, following a healthy rally on Wall Street as traders welcomed US retail data indicating consumers had so far been resilient to rising inflation.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.70 percent, or 548.46 points, to close at 20,846.18.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.55 percent, or 50.04 points, to 3,278.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.48 percent, or 31.96 points, to 2,191.96.