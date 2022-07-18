AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.57%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.54%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
EFERT 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
EPCL 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
FCCL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.65%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.3%)
OGDC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.04%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.99%)
PRL 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.21%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.89%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.56%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.97%)
TRG 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.02%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,105 Decreased By -85.5 (-2.04%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.1 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,416 Decreased By -659.3 (-1.57%)
KSE30 15,774 Decreased By -276.5 (-1.72%)
Markets

Hong Kong shares close higher

AFP Updated 18 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with big gains, following a healthy rally on Wall Street as traders welcomed US retail data indicating consumers had so far been resilient to rising inflation.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.70 percent, or 548.46 points, to close at 20,846.18.

Hong Kong stocks close week with more losses

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.55 percent, or 50.04 points, to 3,278.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.48 percent, or 31.96 points, to 2,191.96.

