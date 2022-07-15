AGL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
ANL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.24%)
EPCL 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
FCCL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
OGDC 83.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.94%)
PAEL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.06%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,216 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,461 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.49%)
KSE100 42,278 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,135 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close week with more losses

AFP Updated 15 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tumbled Friday as data showed China’s economy grew slower than expected in the second quarter, while tech firms were hit by news that Alibaba executives had spoken to mainland officials following the theft of a police database.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.19 percent, or 453.49 points, to 20,297.72.

Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.64 percent, or 53.68 points, to 3,228.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.49 percent, or 32.70 points, to 2,159.99.

Among tech firms, Alibaba ended the day six percent lower, while Tencent and JD.com each shed three percent.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close week with more losses

PM announces cut in fuel prices

Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

Read more stories