AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR declines 1.4pc during shortened week

Recorder Review 18 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 1.4 percent during a shortened previous week even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan authorities early on Thursday as the US dollar’s renewed strength and deteriorating economic conditions added to pressure on the local currency.

The rupee lost value in two of the three sessions, gaining only marginally on Thursday – the day the IMF staff-level agreement was announced – as investors bet on the US Federal Reserve ratcheting up interest rates to combat soaring inflation, adding to the dollar strength against the rupee. Additionally, Pakistan saw its foreign exchange reserves fall further with analysts saying that pending import payments were also adding their weight on the rupee’s downward slide.

As a result, the rupee closed near 211 in the inter-bank market on Friday, closing in on its all-time weakest level against the US dollar.

While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail remained confident of further inflows from ‘friendly countries’ and other institutions, the rupee is likely to take direction from oil prices in the international market as well.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 209 and 211, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 3 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 208 and 210, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 40 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 56.70 and 57.20, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing, at 55 and 55.40, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 211.00

Offer Close Rs. 211.30

Bid Open Rs. 207.70

Offer Open Rs. 207.90

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 209.00

Offer Close Rs. 211.00

Bid Open Rs. 207.50

Offer Open Rs. 209.50

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF THE RUPEE USD PKR Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Weekly Open market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR declines 1.4pc during shortened week

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories