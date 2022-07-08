Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
08 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 07, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 207.50 208.50 DKK 27.84 27.94
SAUDIA RIYAL 54.80 55.50 NOK 20.13 20.23
UAE DIRHAM 56.00 56.80 SEK 19.34 19.44
EURO 209.50 212.50 AUD $ 139.00 141.00
UK POUND 246.00 250.00 CAD $ 157.50 159.50
JAPANI YEN 1.49544 1.51544 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 209.75 210.75 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 32.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments