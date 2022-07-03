ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Aziz Memon accepts invitation to join QMGPI’s advisory board

Press Release 03 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Aziz Memon, a venerated entrepreneur and philanthropist, has accepted the invitation to join the Advisory Board of the prestigious London-based Queen Marry Global Policy Institute (QMGPI).

The invitation to become a part of this important global policy institute was received from Professor Colin Grant, Chair, British Council Education Advisory Group and Trustee, Council for At Risk Academics.

“I feel honored to have been nominated for in QMGPI, and I have accepted the responsibility with pride and a deep-rooted commitment to the goals of QMGPI. I will try my best to contribute so that its benefits could trickle down to the members of English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) in particular and the people of Pakistan in general”, Aziz Memon said.

Aziz Memon is the first elected Vice President of ESU International besides being Patron-in-Chief of ESUP.

“The nominations group was convened last week and I am quite delighted to convey to you its unanimous support for your addition to the QMGPI Advisory Board. I do understand that life is busy and that you have multiple commitments, but would be delighted if you would accept our invitation to join us”, Professor Colin Grant, who is also Vice Principal (International) of Queen Mary University of London, communicated.

