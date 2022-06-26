ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

APP Updated 26 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed the resolve to take all such measures that could help in increasing the digital transformation and promote literacy and skills of the Pakistani youth in all forms of education and learning.

In a virtual address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held in Kigali, Rwanda, the prime minister said that more than sixty percent of the total population of the Commonwealth countries comprised of the youth who held the future of their countries in their hands.

“Further with the increased role of technology and the use of the digital medium, we have come to realize that digital transformation is a key to achieving innovative, inclusive, and sustainable growth,” he added. About the CHOGM, the prime minister said that it gave him immense pleasure that they had gathered to think about their nations.

He appreciated the impacts of such a multilateral forum which could create their shared goals, values, and principles as per the Commonwealth charter.

Khar-led delegation to attend CHOGM

He also reiterated that Pakistan was ready to contribute to the collective endeavours for the development of Commonwealth youth.

The prime minister also announced that Pakistan would host the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in Islamabad in January next year and invited the Commonwealth youth ministers to visit Pakistan and explore the beauty and diversity of this beautiful country.

