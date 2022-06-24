Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
24 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
(UBLP-ETF) UBL 29.06.2022
Pakistan Enterprise To
29.06.2022
(EPCLSC) Engro 05.07.2022
Polymer & To
Chemicals Limited 11.07.2022
==========================================================================================================
