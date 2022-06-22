ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Pakistan issues tender to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

PARIS: A government agency in Pakistan has issued an international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is July 1.

Pakistan was believed by traders to have a large wheat import requirement following drought and the impact of higher fertiliser prices.

TCP directed to review proposal

Wheat in the tender can be sourced from worldwide origins.

Bulk shipment is sought to Pakistan from August to September 15, 2022, they said.

In a tender in late May, TCP bought 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat at an estimated $515.49 per tonne c&f free out for shipment in June and July, according to traders.

