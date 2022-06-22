Google team visits Pakistan

KARACHI: An international Google delegation of Google Cloud, Google for Education, and Google Workspace teams based from Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Australia visited Pakistan last week upon the invitation of its country partner, Tech Valley Pakistan.

The aim of the visit was to explore the potential of the education and public sectors of Pakistan so that they can be transformed using Google’s latest tools and technologies.

The delegation, along with its country partner, Tech Valley, also visited the Ministry of Federal Education and attended an MOU signing ceremony between Tech Valley and the Ministry that aims to utilize Google tools and technologies to work for out-of-school children, who have a devastating high number of more than 22.4 million.

Under the MOU, parties will work to provide chrome books for government schools and conduct teachers’ training to equip them with the right tools.

