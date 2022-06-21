ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.27 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.02%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.44%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.28%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.29%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 16 (0.39%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 206.6 (1.39%)
KSE100 41,903 Increased By 125.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,002 Increased By 47.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pressure persists: Rupee falls near 212 level against US dollar

  • Currency market thrown into panic state over falling reserves, delay in resumption of IMF programme
Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

High demand for the US dollar kept Pakistan's rupee under pressure with the local currency falling near the 212 level in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the currency was being quoted at 211.99, a fall of Rs2.03 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local currency finished with a loss of Rs1.21 or 0.58% to close at 209.96 to the dollar, as uncertainty around the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout programme and falling foreign exchange reserves continued to take a toll.

“There is a lot of pressure owing to import payments, leading to increase in demand for dollars,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

“Demand is high, whereas the central bank is calling for delay in LCs,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday expressed optimism that the IMF programme will be revived in the next 24-48 hours, as the government looks to pacify its currency market that has seen the rupee plunge to record lows in recent days.

Abbas said that the announcement by the Fund in coming days would ease pressure on the local currency. “The announcement would also pave way for other creditors to release their funds to Pakistan,’ he said.

On the other hand, other market analysts urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take more measures in arresting the decline of the rupee.

“The rupee is under severe pressure,” Asad Rizvi, ex treasury head at Chase Manhattan Bank, tweeted on Tuesday.

“Apart from economic factors, an independent SBP, (which was) supposed to bring greater stability, is quiet,” said Rizvi.

This is an intra-day update

SBP Dollar rate sbp kibor rate EXCHANGERATE rupee rate dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Pressure persists: Rupee falls near 212 level against US dollar

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

D.G. Khan Cement to install 7MW solar plant

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Read more stories