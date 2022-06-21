ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

  • Currency loses value for 8th successive session, taking cumulative fall to 5.18%
Recorder Report Updated 21 Jun, 2022

High demand for the US dollar kept Pakistan's rupee under pressure, as the local currency registered a decline for the eighth consecutive session, closing at yet another all-time low of 211.48 in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the currency was even quoted at 212 against before it posted a minor recovery. In the open-market, the rupee has fallen in the range of 214-216, said Zafar Paracha, General Secretary at the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee finished with a loss of Rs1.52 or 0.72% to close at 211.48 to the dollar on Tuesday. In the last eight sessions alone, the rupee has shed 5.1% or Rs10.71.

No respite as rupee closes at 209.96 against the US dollar

Pakistan's currency has been under pressure for months as uncertainty around the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout programme and falling foreign exchange reserves continue to take a toll.

“There is a lot of pressure owing to import payments, leading to increase in demand for dollars,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

“Demand is high, whereas the central bank is calling for delay in LCs,” he informed.

While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday expressed optimism that the IMF programme will be revived in the next 24-48 hours, it was not enough to stop the slide of the rupee.

Abbas, however, said that IMF's announcement would ease pressure on the local currency. “The announcement would also pave way for other creditors to release their funds to Pakistan,’ he said.

On the other hand, other market analysts urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take more measures in arresting the decline of the rupee.

“The rupee is under severe pressure,” Asad Rizvi, ex-treasury head at Chase Manhattan Bank, tweeted on Tuesday.

“Apart from economic factors, an independent SBP, (which was) supposed to bring greater stability, is quiet,” said Rizvi.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 211.50

OFFER Rs 211.80

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 2 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 213.50 and 215.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 224 and 226, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 58.50 and 59, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 40 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling, closing at 56.90 and 57.30, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 213.50

OFFER Rs 215.50

