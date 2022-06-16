ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
Brecorder
Jun 16, 2022
World

Russia tried to talk Turkey out of Syria operation

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

Russia tried to persuade Turkey to cancel plans for a military operation in Syria during talks in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited Moscow’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Thursday.

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

“We tried to convince them the issue needs to be resolved through peaceful means, without resorting to violence because that could lead to escalation,” TASS quoted Lavrentyev as saying.

Syria Turkey Russia Kazakhstan Alexander Lavrentyev

