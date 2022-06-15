Russia told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely still wants to capture much if not all of Ukraine but has had to narrow his tactical objectives in war, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy said.

British military intelligence said Russian forces had likely taken fixed positions around Azot, while Ukrainian fighters could survive in underground parts of the plant.

The governor of the Luhansk region said about 500 civilians remain on the grounds of the Azot plant, including 40 children.

Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses against Russian troops in both the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, President Zelenskiy said.

Economy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Kyiv’s agriculture minister said.

US President Biden said that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine, including in Poland, in a bid to help export more grain.

The United States will allow certain energy-related transactions with Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank and several other Russian entities to continue through Dec. 5, the US Department of Treasury said.