ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Outcome of Donbas battle will indicate course of war: Zelensky

AFP 15 Jun, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said defending the Donbas was "vital" as the outcome of the battle for the eastern region would indicate the course of the war.

"Hanging in there in Donbas is crucial. Donbas is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks," Zelensky said on Telegram in his daily address to the Ukrainian people.

Russian forces have advanced in Donbas and control most of the Lugansk region, with fighting particularly intense in the city of Severodonetsk, the largest Lugansk city under Ukrainian control.

Capturing Severodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychansk would allow Russia to target Sloviansk further west in the Donetsk region.

Battles are also raging near Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and Kherson in the south. Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were suffering "painful" losses in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

"Fighting continues there and we need to continue fighting hard for full security in the Kharkiv region," he said.

"We continue pressuring the enemy in the south. Our key goal is to free Kherson."

The Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which make up the mainly Russian-speaking Donbas, were already partly controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine war Donbas

Comments

1000 characters

Outcome of Donbas battle will indicate course of war: Zelensky

Sindh unveils Rs1,714-billion budget with 'no new taxes'

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipments from Indonesia, Malaysia: PM Shehbaz

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

Pakistan committed to expanding cooperation with Iran in energy sector: Bilawal

In a first: Pakistan's D.G. Khan to export cement to US: report

US Open tennis to allow Russia, Belarus players under neutral flag

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

KSE-100 advances past 41,000, but volumes remain low

Read more stories