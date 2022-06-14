ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.09%)
AVN 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
GGGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
PTC 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.69%)
UNITY 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
World

Britain’s Truss says government is acting in ‘reasonable way’ on N. Ireland protocol

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain is acting in a reasonable way in publishing legislation that would override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

UK to unveil unilateral plans for post-Brexit trade in N.Ireland

“We cannot allow the situation to drift and we cannot allow the Belfast Good Friday Agreement to be further undermined. That’s why the government’s determined to act and we’re doing so in a reasonable way,” Truss told Sky News.

Liz Truss

Comments

1000 characters

