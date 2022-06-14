Britain’s Truss says government is acting in ‘reasonable way’ on N. Ireland protocol

LONDON: Britain is acting in a reasonable way in publishing legislation that would override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

“We cannot allow the situation to drift and we cannot allow the Belfast Good Friday Agreement to be further undermined. That’s why the government’s determined to act and we’re doing so in a reasonable way,” Truss told Sky News.