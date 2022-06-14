ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
ASL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
AVN 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
GGL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
MLCF 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.38%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
TRG 76.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,041 Increased By 14.9 (0.37%)
BR30 14,728 Increased By 148.3 (1.02%)
KSE100 40,932 Increased By 52.5 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,613 Increased By 45.1 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK jobless rate edges up as people return to labour market

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s jobless rate rose for the first time since late 2020, but there were signs of more people returning to the job market, where employers’ struggle to fill vacancies has added to the Bank of England’s inflation headache.

Official data showed the jobless rate edged up to 3.8% in the three months to April from 3.7% in the previous labour market report for the three months to March, the first such increase since the three months to December 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to fall to 3.6%. But the economic inactivity rate - measuring people who have dropped out of the labour market altogether and therefore do not show up as unemployed - fell by 0.1 percentage points to 21.3% for the February to April period, driven mostly by students.

The BoE is expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday as it tries to stop the recent jump in inflation from turning into a longer-term problem if employers resort to increasing their pay sharply to fill vacancies.

Canada jobless rate hits record low, bolstering case for 75-bps rate hike

Tuesday’s data showed growth in regular pay picked up slightly to 4.2% in the three months to April, despite expectations that it would slow. But growth in total pay, including bonuses, slowed to 6.8% from 7.0%.

A further 177,000 people were employed in the three months to April compared with the previous three-month period, more than the median forecast for a 105,000 increase in the Reuters poll, and the number of unemployed fell by 47,000.

UK jobless

Comments

1000 characters

UK jobless rate edges up as people return to labour market

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

Read more stories