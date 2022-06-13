Fahim Sehgal elected PIAF chairman

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) elected Fahimur Rehman Sehgal as a new chairman unopposed while Haroon Shafiq Chaudhary and Raja Adeel Ashfaq have been elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively.

The decision in this regard was taken by the PIAF Supreme Council, who met here on Sunday with its patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar in the chair. The meeting was also attended by the outgoing chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Siddiqi.

PIAF leadership as well as several other prominent personalities congratulating the newly- elected office-bearers of PIAF, hoped that the new body will utilize their best abilities to serve the traders attached with this business.

While issuing a press statement, the office-bearers, who will assume the charge next week, urged the government to take up the issues of business community on priority basis.

The Patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar observed that PIAF is playing a significant role for the promotion of trade and industry issues for the last several years which is the main reason of winning the hearts of business community.

The PIAF Supreme Council expressed its satisfaction over the performance of outgoing office-bearers and eulogized their services for the business community. They were of the view that the way the leadership had run the affairs of the PIAF has no match.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022