ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Algeria to honour all its gas commitments with Spain

Reuters 12 Jun, 2022

ALGIERS: Algeria will honour all its gas commitments with Spain, a foreign affairs ministry statement said on Friday, days after Algiers blocked trade over a diplomatic dispute about the status of Western Sahara.

“Algeria has already let it be known by the most authoritative voice, that of the President of the Republic, that it will continue to honour all its commitments,” the statement said.

Algeria announced on Wednesday the suspension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain and its banking association ordered payments to and from Spain to be stopped, which, according to Algerian sources, affects all trade except for gas supplies.

Algeria also said that Spanish commercial firms needed to “assume all of their contractual commitments.” Friday’s statement did not provide further details. Algeria was angered when Spain said in March it supported a Moroccan plan to offer autonomy to Western Sahara. Algeria backs the Polisario Front movement seeking full independence for the territory, which Morocco regards as its own and mostly controls.

