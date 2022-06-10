UN Women Pakistan, Nishat Mills join forces to promote gender equality

LAHORE: The private sector is increasingly being recognised not only as a driver of economic growth, but also as a promoter of sustainable social development. The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and Nishat Mills Limited (Apparel Division) signed an agreement to strengthen their cooperation and promote gender equality in the workplace through capacity building initiatives on harassment and redressal mechanisms and gender responsive policies and procurement, among others.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in Lahore by Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan and Wajeeha Khalid Business Head, Nishat Mills Ltd (Apparel Division). Nishat Mills Limited (Apparel Division), is also the signatory of global Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan, applauded the efforts of Nishat Mills in taking the lead from the private sector. “We strongly believe that through partnerships like these can make a difference in promoting safer workplaces.”

