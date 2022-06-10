ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.65%)
AVN 73.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
KOSM 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
SNGP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,931 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,776 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,968 Increased By 18.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN Women Pakistan, Nishat Mills join forces to promote gender equality

Press Release 10 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The private sector is increasingly being recognised not only as a driver of economic growth, but also as a promoter of sustainable social development. The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and Nishat Mills Limited (Apparel Division) signed an agreement to strengthen their cooperation and promote gender equality in the workplace through capacity building initiatives on harassment and redressal mechanisms and gender responsive policies and procurement, among others.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in Lahore by Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan and Wajeeha Khalid Business Head, Nishat Mills Ltd (Apparel Division). Nishat Mills Limited (Apparel Division), is also the signatory of global Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan, applauded the efforts of Nishat Mills in taking the lead from the private sector. “We strongly believe that through partnerships like these can make a difference in promoting safer workplaces.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UN Women Pakistan promote gender equality Nishat Mills

Comments

1000 characters

UN Women Pakistan, Nishat Mills join forces to promote gender equality

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories