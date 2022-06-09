ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves Twitter in shock

BR Web Desk 09 Jun, 2022

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and famous television personality Aamir Liaquat Husain passed away on Thursday at his residence in Karachi.

Aamir Liaquat, 50, was found unresponsive at his house and rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital. The post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The news of Aamir Liaquat Husain’s death left Twitterati in shock. Many expressed grief over his sudden passing and offered condolences to his family.

Taking to Twitter, his third wife, Dania Shah, said: "Life is so unpredictable...We desire something, plan something and get something else."

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi said that he had spoken to Aamir Liaquat last night, to inquire if he had already left Pakistan.

“Just yesterday I had messaged Aamir Liaquat asking if he left Pakistan but today he departed from the world. So shocking. A horrible end to a glorious beginning. May Allah make his last journey easy and forgive his sins,” he wrote on Twitter.

Controversial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

Seasoned actor and TV host Faisal Quraishi expressed condolences and prayed for his Maghfirah.

Actress-turned TV host Armeena Khan said that life was so unpredictable and can be taken away in an instant.

Singer-come-actor Farhan Saeed called out people who were blaming Aamir’s third wife Dania for his death, saying everyone who shared personal videos of Aamir Liaquat share the blame for his death.

Cricketer Junaid Khan reflected upon the unpredictability of life, saying “one moment you are here and next moment you are gone.”

Journalist Ali Salman Naqvi said Aamir did not have the comfort of his family when he was going through the crisis of his life.

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves Twitter in shock

