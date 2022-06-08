ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Hamza meets Zardari: PPP, PML-N decide to jointly contest by-elections in Punjab

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed in principle to jointly contest the by-elections in Punjab on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats vacated after the de-notification of 20 dissident MPAs of the PTI.

This understanding was reached in a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, here at Bilawal House on Tuesday. Both discussed issues of Punjab government and also agreed to further strengthen working relationship between the two coalition partners, sources said, adding: “The issues of giving portfolios to the PPP ministers in Punjab were also discussed and finalised.”

Views were also exchanged over the current economic and political situation and it was resolved to foil undemocratic acts of Imran Niazi, the sources added.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has already announced to contest by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly that fell vacant after the de-notification of PTI legislators over defection. The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that the by-elections on these seats would be held on July 17.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Dr Asim Hussain, Sharjeel Memon, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Syed Hasan Murtaza from PPP and provincial ministers Attaullah Tarar, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan and Khawaja Salman Rafique were present during the meeting.

Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

Hamza Shehbaz said the PPP is our coalition partner in the journey of public service and will remain on the same page. He said that consultation will continue with the coalition partners to further improve the working relationship. He said the alliance between the PPP and PML-N is for the betterment of the people. Moreover, Asif Zardari also hosted a luncheon in honour of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

