Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, while other towns were under constant shelling, as the Kremlin pushed for control of the eastern Donbas region.

Fighting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for more weapons to arrive faster, saying things could become very difficult for Ukraine if Russian forces broke through front lines in Donbas, the eastern region where Sievierodonetsk is the main city not in Russian hands.

Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had the numerical advantage in the battle for Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukraine’s forces had “every chance” of fighting back.

In its nightly update, the Ukrainian military said two civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday and that Russian forces had fired at more than 20 communities.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Monday that Russian forces were also advancing towards Sloviansk, which lies about 85 km (53 miles) to the west of Sievierodonetsk.

In addition to artillery shelling, Russian forces conducted air strikes, using both planes and helicopters, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s general staff said on Tuesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. Russia denies targeting civilians in the conflict.