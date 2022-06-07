PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sheikh Rashid’s moustache drooping?

“One must match the face to the talk for heightened effectivity.”

“Match the face to the talk? Never heard of that expression.”

“I just made it up. Let me explain. Why is it that when Sheikh Rashid used to threaten the then opposition they simply laughed it off and when The Rana threatens The Khan and his supporters take it very seriously?”

“Hmmm, I guess you are assuming here that Interior Ministers have limited threats available in their arsenal…”

“Precisely.”

“But The Rana and the Sheikh have a somewhat similar demeanor - they both sport a moustache.”

“True, but where The Sheikh’s moustache is drooping the Rana’s is fairly bristling.”

“So who do you think was most suited amongst the Khanzadehs to hold the Interior portfolio?”

“The time for that question is past.”

“Seriously, who do you think would have been better than The Sheikh?”

“Well, The Khan’s party doesn’t have Gullu Butts as I said before, I mean The Sheikh is a cheap import for The Khan…”

“Interior is a much coveted and powerful ministry so not cheap I reckon.”

“Gandapur would have been more appropriate.”

“Do you recall his running away with the ballot box, and that silly video he made in New York?”

“I was merely referring to his outward demeanour not his actions but yes you are right he has provided some comic relief to us, the public.”

“Yes, but he is not Interior Minister material now take The Rana — he makes a threat against The Khan and the latter’s stalwarts are threatening him of dire consequences and…”

“And who does The Khan select to counter threaten? Cute looking Murad Saeed who let’s be honest couldn’t scare away a stray cat and then there was Usman Dar, the Loser, who lost twice to the PML-N candidate including in 2018 when the atmosphere for a PTI win was propitious and the Young Tigers he set up have melted away into the forest and…”

“Well if you are going to get technical…”

“Hey never ever, ever…”

“Excuse me.”

“The damage technical appointees have done to this country is incalculable — and that includes their appointments by the civilian and military government…”

“There I would agree.”

